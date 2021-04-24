Historical Treasure: Bindley advertising cards

A binder containing advertising cards was presented to the Vigo County Historical Society in 1961 by William F. Bindley. Its contents includes an index and 40 cards.
Long before our social media pages were filled with annoying ads, there was a different way local businesses got the word out about their products and services. Advertising cards were an early form of collectable advertising. Their popularity peaked after the Civil War and fizzled out after the 1900s, when printed magazine ads became more economical.
Typically the cards had a picture on one side and the merchant information on the other. In the binder donated by Bindley, there are mostly custom cards printed for specific local businesses, but it was common for companies to use stock cards as well, which could be used for any product. Ad cards displayed are for sewing, clothing, grocery items, theaters and a range of other products.
The ads found in the Bindley collection give us a sense of period and are a good resource to learn about the Victorian way of life.
From the illustrations we become familiar with their clothing, household goods, common foods, and even their attitudes and beliefs. The evidence of racial prejudice is reflected in some of the cards. Negative stereotyping of people of color, immigrants, indigenous people and other culturally distinct ethnic groups were commonly portrayed throughout Victorian advertising.
Terre Haute was a great business thoroughfare in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The population nearly doubled from 1890 to 1910. The city was growing and so too was the demand for manufactured goods. The most successful business owners knew then, the one marketing rule that still rings true to this day. The best advertisement is by word of mouth from a satisfied customer.
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is now open. With appropriate sanitizing, social distancing, and face masks visitors are encouraged to come enjoy a safe atmosphere to learn aboutVigo County history. Memberships are available at www.vchsmuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.