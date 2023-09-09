Move over Barbie, there’s a new — or rather “old” — doll in town. Let me introduce you to Peggy. She’s not your typical gal. This doll might not come with the great clothes and accessories that Barbie has, but that’s part of what makes her so fun. In fact, Peggy didn’t come with any clothes at all. The Dritz-Traum Company got its start in the 1920’s and quickly became a leader in the manufacturing of sewing products and notions. Dritz still produces needles and other sewing items today.
Dritz-Traum Co. produced the Peggy sewing mannequin doll kit to encourage and teach young girls how to design and sew their own fashions. Peggy dolls included three different McCall fashions: a fabric measuring tape, spools of thread, needles and a booklet of “Tricks in Sewing.”
Oddly enough by today’s standards, she also has a small block of wood for a stand and one nail with instructions on how to secure her foot to the board using a hammer. Perhaps Peggy’s most practical feature is her detachable arms. They are loosely held in place with a peg and socket. A small instructional sheet explains how they swivel in and out of place to make dress fitting a breeze.
Released in 1942, the doll sewing kits were meant to teach and encourage the young entrepreneur to develop seamstress or tailoring skills during the WWII years of 1938 and on, during which time clothing and supplies were difficult to come by. Peggy is a composition doll with unmovable joints and painted face and hair. Before plastic dolls like Barbie were created in the 1950’s, composition dolls were made at least partially out of composition, a mixture of materials such as sawdust, glue, and sometimes even cornstarch, resin, or wood flour. Towering over her plastic predecessor, Peggy measures 12 3/4 ¾ inches tall. Doll kits often came with small samples of fabric to practice stitching while making the doll’s clothing.
Peggy is just one of the many historic childhood toys preserved at the Vigo County History Center. She was donated along with patterns, pieces and her red, white, and blue box to the History Center collection in 2018.
