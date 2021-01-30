Historical Treasure: Baur’s Pharmacy plaque

An impressive, bronze plaque that once hung on Baur’s Pharmacy, a Terre Haute institution for over 90 years, is today’s historical treasure from the Vigo County Historical Society Museum.
The plaque is on display in the Archives and Research Center on the third floor at the museum at 929 Wabash Ave.
John Jacob Baur opened J.J. Baur and Sons Drugstore in 1866. An emigrant from Switzerland, Baur moved his substantial family, including his stepdaughter Kate, to Terre Haute from Louisville shortly before opening the store. When he died, his son, Jacob, took over the running of the store, and later, his son Art.
Up until 1907, the store was located at 701-703 Wabash. Its name underwent subtle changes, first from J.J. and Sons to Baur’s Drugstore and then to Baur’s Pharmacy.
Art Baur eventually sold the business to Albert Joab in the 1930s who added his name to the plaque now in the museum.
The Baur family and their pharmacy were a big part of the history of Terre Haute. Kate, J.J.’s stepdaughter, married Eugene V. Debs, and his son, Art, acted as Debs’ informal banker over the years of his political and social campaigning. Art’s brother, Jacob, built a major corporation in Chicago based on the process for storing carbon dioxide in cylinders; commonly used in soda fountains. Charles, another brother, managed the Terre Haute House, and a third brother, Oscar, re-established the Terre Haute Brewing Company after prohibition ended. Oscar’s son, Oscar, Jr., went to live with Kate and Eugene Debs after his mother died.
In an effort to encourage widespread vaccination against smallpox, during the epidemic of 1902-03, the Secretary of the State Board of Health, J.N. Hurty, sent photographs of smallpox victims to Terre Haute in February of 1903. They depicted “people who said they would rather have smallpox than be vaccinated.” According to Hurty, two of the people photographed had already died.
Hurty’s pictures were shown in the windows of Baur’s Drugstore, and soon attracted much attention. A free smallpox vaccination clinic was set up one block north of Baur’s, in front of the Rose Dispensary. By 1904, Baur’s had also sold an estimated 10,000 smallpox vaccinations to local physicians.
A picture of Baur’s Drugstore a year after the smallpox pictures is also in the museum’s collection. It shows an ad for Coca Cola and painted on the side of the building, Lettuce Lotion — the staple of Baur’s medical products. People are crowded out front, but there is no sign of the plaque, which may have come later, and was fortunately saved to be displayed in the museum more than 150 years after the original store was established.
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is open. With appropriate sanitizing, social distancing and face masks visitors are encouraged to learn about Vigo County history in a safe atmosphere.
