Historical Treasure: Autographs on Rutherford quilt share a storied past

A quilt, stitched with love and patience, is a special piece of history. The story of the Rutherford quilt began in 1898 with the Ladies Aid Society of New Highland Christian Church in North Terre Haute, forerunner of the Barbour Avenue Church, as a fundraising project.
For 10 cents, a name was embroidered on the quilt, with the finished quilt containing the autographs of 84 early northside residents. The young man who won the raffled quilt gifted it to Mrs. Elizabeth Rutherford, a local quilter, whose name appears on the quilt, along with the names of three of her children, Eli, Jacob and Jerusha.
Elizabeth (née Carscadden) Rutherford was born in Canada in 1850, married Thomas Rutherford in 1866, and had seven children. Sometime after 1884, the family moved to Terre Haute, where they lived until 1907 when Elizabeth and Thomas returned to a homestead in Edmonton, Canada. Elizabeth continued quilting throughout most of her life. She died in 1920 at age 70.
The autograph quilt was donated to the Vigo County Historical Society in 1947 by Mrs. Rutherford’s grandsons, Vane R. Rutherford and Vernon D. Washburn, former principal of Wiley High School. Displayed within the exhibit is a photograph of Mr. and Mrs. Rutherford engaged in a quilting project at their homestead in Canada.
The Rutherford red and white cotton autograph quilt is composed of two kinds of blocks. White blocks with names embroidered in red floss, and blocks with the shape of a red church with white appliquéd windows. The quilting and binding are done by hand in white thread, averaging eight stitches to an inch. The quilt, surrounded with a white sash, has an extra red and white sash on two sides, and a border bound in red.
A quilt is basically a “sandwich” comprised of three layers: the decorative top, the filler or batting, and the bottom layer or backing. The layers are secured together with running stitches (quilting) or yarn knots. Originally, quilts were a means of using up scraps of materials, and were both decorative and utilitarian.
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is now open. With appropriate sanitizing, social distancing, and face masks visitors are encouraged to learn about Vigo County history in a safe atmosphere. Memberships are available at www.vchsmuseum.org.
Quilt exhibit now open
The Vigo County Historical Museum welcomes patrons to view the newest exhibit, “Quilts: Stitches, Scraps & Stories.” Visit the second floor Clothing and Textiles room to learn more about the period quilts from Vigo County history.
