In May 2023, it was announced that artist and educator Willis “Bing” Davis had donated his academic papers to the University of Dayton Roesch Library and that a PBS documentary of his life was being produced. These announcements likely went unnoticed by many Hauteans. However, “Bing” (his preferred name), is an internationally renowned artist who has significant ties to Terre Haute. Davis was born June 30, 1937, in Greer, South Carolina, to Verona and Lavonia Davis, a coal truck driver and a gospel singer.
Growing up in Dayton, Ohio, he excelled in sports becoming an all-city basketball player while at Wilbur Wright High School and in 1955 attending DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, excelling on the basketball court. Upon graduating from DePauw in 1959, he embarked upon his first art teaching job at a local high school in Dayton. In the late 1960s, this lifelong learner then earned his Master of Education degree at Miami University (Oxford). In 1970, he became assistant dean of art and coordinator of Black Studies at DePauw University.
In 1975-76 he ventured to Terre Haute, attending Indiana State University to do graduate level work in the Department of Art.
Why Terre Haute? He wanted to study with the best ceramists to hone his craft. He found that in none other than the late ISU professor and sculptor Dick Hay. Under Hay, he continued to master his craft and was just shy of graduating with a second master’s degree in ceramics when Miami University (Oxford) came calling.
In 1976, he was appointed assistant dean of the graduate school and associate professor of art. Bing had planned to return to Terre Haute to finish his degree, but life got in the way. However, in a recent interview with this researcher, he stated that Terre Haute was good to him and ISU helped him hone his craft.
In 1978, he was appointed as chair of the art department and director of the new Paul Robeson, Cultural and Performing Arts Center at Central State University, serving in that capacity for 20 years. Upon retiring from CSU in 1999, he established the EbonNia Art Gallery in Dayton, Ohio.
This week’s Historical Treasure is a 1986 sculptural work, entitled “Divination Platter.” In various shades of green, it is in high fired ceramics and measures 18 inch by 6 inches tall. While Davis works in various media, this piece is in clay and skillfully demonstrates his love of African culture and textiles. Interestingly, his work often models improvisational movement found in jazz performances. He often compares his designs on his pottery and his mixed media pieces to a jazz soloist performance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.