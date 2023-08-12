Several months ago, an object described as a “plant stand” was donated to the Vigo County History Center which was salvaged from the African American Cultural Center, when the center was located by the tracks of the former Union Station.
It is cast iron and features intricate designs of three twin-tail mermaids (or Melusine) with tridents entwined with scrollwork. While it is possible that the AACC used it as a plant stand, after doing some research, it was discovered to be an early 20th century fishbowl stand. Made by the Booth Company in Chicago, the Art Deco, Egyptian Revival design originally held a glass fishbowl at the top with four electric candles around the edges.
Fishkeeping has been a popular hobby for thousands of years. But, in the mid-19th century, interest in sea creatures soared as Victorians became fascinated with underwater life. Most Victorians did not know what life underwater was like because they had never seen the ocean or its aquatic wildlife. There was a general fear of it, and many believed in sea monsters.
But the mid-19th century became an age of discovery and science where people were curious and wanted to learn. They discovered that underwater life was different than what it had seemed. Victorians loved to put things on display, especially in their homes. So, once aquatic life had been discovered, the Victorians wanted a way to observe and view it in the comfort of their own homes.
This brought on the emergence of fishbowls, tanks, and aquariums in the Victorian home. This fascination with aquatic life continued into the early 20th century. The fish tanks during this time were often quite ornate and stylish. Fishbowls and tanks were often also functioning aquariums. An aquarium facilitates a small ecosystem of plants and animals found together in their natural aquatic environment.
When people would visit the ocean, lakes, or rivers, they brought jars and buckets and collected plants, animals, and water for their aquariums. They were fascinated by whatever washed up on the shore. People also created displays within their aquariums, featuring the treasures they collected to recreate the native environment that the fish came from.
But most people did not have the greatest success with keeping fish during this time. Many were ignorant about how ecosystems, filtration, and plant oxygenation worked. Most people also wanted to have saltwater aquariums instead of freshwater since the ocean was seen as more mysterious. But saltwater was harder to come by, therefore some began to have freshwater aquariums, or they abandoned the hobby altogether.
Even as the fishkeeping hobby declined, over the 20th century there have been significant advances in equipment and a much better knowledge of marine life which has continued to advance the hobby to this day. Now, almost anyone can enjoy the hobby of fishkeeping with a little research.
