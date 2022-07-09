Historical Treasure: “Anti-Lynching Crusaders”

On March 29, 2022, President Joseph Biden signed into law the Emmett Till Antilynching Act that the United States Congress had recently passed with bipartisan support. The bill was named after the young African American male from Chicago, Illinois, who was brutally murdered (lynched) in 1955 in Mississippi.
This federal law was about 122 years in the making; long overdue. There had been approximately 200 attempts at a federal anti-lynching bill in the United States Congress dating back to 1900. Lynching, death by hanging, by mob action without due process of law, was a shameful part of this county for over 100 years. The new act extends the definition of lynching and increases the penalties. Lynching, at its nadir in this country from 1880 to 1930, affected both genders and all races. However, the lynching of African Americans was most prevalent in this country during this period with The Equal Justice Initiative documenting 18 lynchings in Indiana alone. This researcher, along with a local genealogist, has documented 19 lynchings in Indiana at this time. The perpetrators of these heinous crimes would rarely face justice. In fact, no one was ever held responsible for the February 1901 lynching of George Ward in Vigo County. In 1931, Indiana strengthened its anti-lynching law. While at that time, Indiana had an anti-lynching law, no federal law existed.
In Indiana, as well as nationwide, many groups including the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) fought against this unlawful practice. To draw attention to the horrors of such extrajudicial practices, these organizations used objects as one way to get their message across. Signs, banners, and buttons were popular choices. The Historical Treasure this week is an anti-lynching button that was created to shed light on and call for the end of this horrible practice. The object is extremely rare, very few are still in existence. This lithograph button, in white and blue, is 5/8 inch in circumference. Written on the front of it are the words “Anti-Lynching Crusaders” and “Stop Lynching” at the center in large letters.
Produced in New York by the Standard Emblem Company, it was sanctioned in the early 1920s by the Anti-Lynching Crusaders. The group was comprised of African American women, under the auspices of the NAACP, whose sole purpose was the abolition of lynching of all regardless of race or gender. The organization documented the lynching of 83 African American women from 1881-1921.
The powerful button has stood the test of time, serving as a testimony to its craftsmanship as well as to its unknown owner. Of local origin, perhaps the button was the prized possession of local activist and NAACP member Daisy Hood or perhaps it belonged to fearless freedom fighter and NAACP member Grace Wilson Evans.
Though diminutive in nature, the pin sends a large message that such extrajudicial violence is unacceptable. The rare artifact is currently on display at the Vigo County History Center.
