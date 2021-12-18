When one looks fondly back at the 1960s, perhaps the most unforgettable aspect was the music. In particular, the burgeoning sounds of rock and roll music typified by amplified, electric instruments and, of course, the iconic drum set. On display at the Vigo County History Center rests the retired drum set of a well-known local musician who played at numerous venues in Terre Haute and several other surrounding areas.
Anna White was raised in a rural setting where music was scarcely heard; in fact, she rarely even heard music on the radio and has only a few memories of her mother playing acoustic guitar. Anna, like all talented drummers, began her life-long obsession of rhythmic percussion with ordinary objects like silverware and writing utensils. Anna received very little in the way of formal musical training. She remembers having weekly snare drum lessons that were given to her by a school marching band instructor, but that is the full extent of her musical training.
Her initial introduction to, and most formative experience of rock and roll music was when she and her family watched the Beatles’ American debut on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1964. During a commercial break, Anna and her cousin Charlie Dowdy promptly agreed: “Well, we can do that!”
It was not long before Anna and Charlie had formed their first band, calling themselves “The Zantrels.” The name comes from a synthetic fabric that was a popular alternative to cotton in the 1960s. Though the band was primarily based out of Clinton, Terre Haute provided a large number of venues for the Zantrels to display their talents, including The Loft on Wabash Avenue and the Dragon’s Barn, an old dairy barn south of Terre Haute. The Zantrels remained together until the vocalist, Rollie Andrews, was drafted into the Vietnam War in 1966.
The four-piece Ludwig that Anna played for her first band was also the same style and manufacturer of the drum set played by Ringo Starr on the Ed Sullivan Show. Today, more than 50 years after its final performance, Anna White’s drum set still serves as a lasting reminder that we all have an undying need for an outlet to express our creative tendencies. Furthermore, it is a symbol of a musician’s determination to emulate those that inspire us.
The Vigo County History Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit https://www.vchsmuseum.org/ or call 812-235-9717 for information on admission tickets, upcoming events, and membership.
