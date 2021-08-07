Historical Treasure: An early 20th-century scrapbook

Among the treasured archives of the Vigo County Historical Museum are several scrapbooks. Assembled at different times by different people in Terre Haute, many of these scrapbooks are collections of newspaper clippings, sometimes of interesting or important news of the day. Some contain pictures or cartoons or witty poems and stories. Others are more personal, including a moving record of a son going off to World War II, assembled by his mother. One scrapbook in the museum combines newspaper clippings with handwritten notes covering an amazing array of interesting material from different years between 1913 and 1924, much of it layered on top of another historical record from Terre Haute.
The notes and clippings of this scrapbook are on top of printed sheets headed “Strictly Private” that were distributed by E.C. Malpine & Co. in the 1890s. Headquartered in New York with its Indiana branch in the Rose Dispensary Building in Terre Haute, Malpine & Co. appears to have been in the business of circulating lists of people who failed to pay back money they owed. Each page lists the names and addresses of people in Terre Haute along with dollar amounts they owe and the reasons for the debt (grocery bill, butcher, coal, etc.). No doubt the intent was to provide merchants and others who might extend credit, with a list of people who were deemed a financial risk. The sheets from Malpine in the scrapbook are all from 1897, but the handwritten notes and newspaper clippings that cover parts of them are from a later timeframe, suggesting someone used the Malpine’s reports that were already laying around (possibly bound together) as the underlaying structure for their scrapbook.
The handwritten entries in the scrapbook, note a number of different subjects such as important weather events and deaths. There is a handwritten note about a jail break in January 1913. One escapee gave himself up and a second was caught in the river bottoms on the west bank. There is a clipping about the Pythian Temple’s Watermelon Social in 1911 with a humorous illustration of the Dean of the temple with a watermelon under each arm and dog named Fritz. Another story is about the “Chicken Killing Dogs on a Rampage” in Terre Haute, but this doesn’t begin to exhaust the list of interesting tidbits included in the scrapbook. Unfortunately, there is no indication of who kept the scrapbook, or even if more than one person did, but it is certainly a treasure of early-20th century Terre Haute History with something to interest everyone.
