Historical Treasure: Among the Hoosiers: at the 1867 State Fair

In what was considered the Age of Progress, unprecedented advances in agriculture were taking place across the nation. To which much credit is owed to the State Fairs that promoted agricultural interest and growth.
At the Vigo County Historical Society Museum it’s easy to find reasons to celebrate the many ways Terre Haute has influenced Hoosier history. One example can be found within the collection of historically framed artworks. Surely one of the proudest moment in Terre Haute history was the year it won the bid to host the 15th annual Indiana State Fair. From Oct. 1 through 5 of 1867 the exhibition drew more visitors and more revenue than any before it in the Hoosier State. Extra passenger cars were brought in for the railway to carry the mass of crowds and every hotel in town was full.
This week’s Historical Treasure is a framed print “Among the Hoosiers.” Sketched by James Farrington Gookins, the montage is a rendering of sights from the 1867 Indiana State Fair at Terre Haute. A copy of the carving was first seen in a centerfold of Harper’s Weekly Magazine Nov. 2, 1867.
Take a closer look at the artist’s work and you’re sure to recognize a few familiar local scenes. Some not so familiar, might be the sketches of “Billy Barr,” winner of the $1,000 trotting race; a spectacle that brought over 25,000 people to the half-mile track. The print also features “Sir Robert Alexander,” the first prize bull and a curious image of a remarkable echo at the Rose Well. The 1,728 foot deep sulfur well, known for its curative properties, drew the attention of visitors wanting to hear their echo reverberate up through the abyss 17 to 20 times.
Although it was the only time the State Fair took place in Terre Haute, one local paper reported on the success of the event praising the efforts of “the enterprising, lively, go-ahead and elegant city of Terre Haute.”
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is now open.
