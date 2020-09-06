Today’s Historical Treasure is a collection of material from the Aesculapian Society of the Wabash Valley including a scrapbook and several of its publications. In 1846 a group of physicians in Lawrenceville, Illinois formed the Lawrenceville Aesculapian Society (Aesculapius being the ancient Greek God of Medicine). Within a couple of decades, the group grew to include physicians from a much wider area (including Terre Haute) and was renamed the Aesculapian Society of the Wabash Valley. The society met twice a year, and presented on a variety of medical topics.
Many Terre Haute physicians were active members of the society. Among them, Dr. Charles Combs, who practiced medicine in Terre Haute for more than 40 years and was an anesthetist on the staff of Union Hospital. An avid historian and the author of “The History of Medicine in Vigo County, Indiana 1818-1951,” Dr. Combs assembled a scrapbook of the Aesculapian Society which included early minutes and programs from the meetings, which is now in the museum archives.
The museum also has several volumes of the published papers of the Aesculapian Society which included talks given by other Terre Haute physicians. Dr. William E. Bell, whose records also are in the museum archives, gave several talks at Society meetings in regards to surgical treatments.
Another Terre Haute physician, M.R. Combs, a member of the City Board of Health and Charities, presented on Terre Haute’s smallpox epidemic in 1904. M.R. Combs, along with the other board members, was at the forefront of the political turmoil surrounding public health measures taken to counter the epidemic which included mandatory vaccinations for school children, quarantines and other controversial policies.
Society meetings were social occasions as well as intellectual exercises, and they were often conducted at a high level. The 1903 meeting in Robinson, Illinois included a five-course meal. Bouillon, radishes and olives were followed by baked lake trout with mashed potatoes and reception flakes (delicate crackers for receptions and tea made by the United States Baking Company) accompanied by several other savory dishes.
Some programs included a train schedule for the convenience of out-of-town attendees. In 1894 the Aesculapian Society met in the Terre Haute Club House, 644 Ohio St. The program cover featured a quote from James Whitcomb Riley: “When-drat my melts! - they couldn’t cut. No shine at - tall with Terry Hut.”
Aside from its intellectual and social roles, the Aesculapian Society was also a professional force, helping to shape early legislation about the licensing of physicians in Illinois. Its membership was extensive, reaching several hundred at times, and its activities drew together the physicians of the Wabash Valley into the 21st century.
