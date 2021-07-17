Historical Treasure: A writing workbook

Vigo County has long been proud of the educational opportunities offered to its young people.
One place where this has been attested to is at the Vigo County Historical Museum. In its former site at Sixth and Washington streets, there was on display a model of an early elementary school. At the present location, on the second floor of the Vigo County History Center, is a room which depicts items related mostly to high schools of the early 20th century.
This week’s Historical Treasure, a small thin workbook comes from a collection of materials donated to the museum in 1995 by Jane Hazeldine. The book belonged to her mother, Bessie Cunningham, and is the third in a series published in 1886 by A. Barnes and Co., a division of American Book Company. It was used in 1896 by Miss Bessie Rippeth, and is filled with her work.
The introduction discusses how the teacher and the student should use the workbook and what it covers. Letter-writing, social notes such as invitations and the proper method of accepting or declining them, business forms such as due bills, promissory notes, bills of exchange, drafts, and keeping store records. It seems to focus on someone going into business as a store keeper, a secretary or stenographer, or possibly an accountant. Although the verbiage is somewhat different from what we use today, the lessons are quite clear and divided into manageable sections. What amazes me is that though the work is done in pen (probably straight pen) and ink, there are no mistakes in workmanship — no crossings out, no misspellings, no blotches or the like. The penmanship is meticulously done and very readable.
At the front of the book are the lessons. The body is made up of examples which the student is to copy. Because there are no corrections throughout the workbook, I wonder if the work hadn’t been done on other paper first, checked, and finally copied into the workbook as a sort of “test.” I also question how much student-teacher interaction was provided for? Surely a textbook or teacher lecturing was used with this: Otherwise the questions asked in some of the lessons couldn’t have been answered.
Rippeth became the third wife of Arthur Cunningham who was the first director of Indiana State Normal School Library from 1891 to 1928 and is honored by the Cunningham Memorial Library. Normal School later became Indiana State Teacher’s College. If the workbook described above is an indication of Rippeth’s work ethic, I believe she was well-prepared for her adult life. It seems she passed on this work ethic and her enthusiasm for community to her daughter and her granddaughter; both have contributed greatly to the advancement of Vigo County and the Historical Museum.
The Vigo County History Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit www.vchsmuseum.org or call 812-235-9717 for information on admission tickets, upcoming events, and membership.
