Tall smokestacks towering above rows of vegetables growing under glass — it was one of Terre Haute’s crown jewels from 1914 until it ceased operation in 1974.
Spanning over 35 acres south of Terre Haute in the vicinity of South Seventh Street and Davis Dr., now Westminster Village, the J. W. Davis Company known as Davis Gardens was the largest indoor food production facility in the world. With more 39 greenhouses built by the Roehm Brothers Construction Company, it was one-of-a-kind with its own coal-fired power plant, steam heat for its greenhouses, beehives for pollination, quality controlled soil, a system by which 10,000 seeds could be planted in an hour, and its own railroad spur.
In several of the original greenhouses the focus was on growing flowers until operations shifted to produce — primarily tomatoes, cucumbers and Bibb lettuce for “a salad in any season,” an important promotional aspect for the company.
Davis Gardens could offer fresh produce year round, which was distributed by truck, rail and air freight to international markets including luxury cruise liners to fine restaurants and even the White House. The J. W. Davis Company also owned two smaller greenhouses in Davenport, Iowa, and Aurora, Illinois, which produced Bibb lettuce, a variety of butter lettuce, developed by a veteran of the War of 1812, Lt. John B. Bibb, of Kentucky.
Why did an innovative and unique company with global distribution like Davis Gardens fail to survive? The changing landscape of the produce market including environmental regulations on coal-fired power plants, the development of the interstate highway system, and the growing of produce year round in warmer climates were factors for its demise.
As a child I spent many happy hours playing around the greenhouses with my Terre Haute cousins when we went to visit my grandfather, Ivan L Morris, Sr., whose fleet of trucks, later Morris Trucking, delivered Davis Gardens produce across the U.S. Grandpa Morris would give us a basket of fresh tomatoes, cucumbers and Bibb lettuce, some of which we happily ate on the ride home.
Among the Museum’s artifacts are two framed Davis Gardens produce labels — a cucumber and a tomato. These were the creation of Carol Reisner, who was in charge of the demolition of the greenhouses. The frames are made of cypress wood and glass panes salvaged from the greenhouses and sold as mementos of the once renowned Davis Gardens.
