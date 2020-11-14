Historical Treasure: A portfolio of designs by James Merrill Sherman

Today’s Historical Treasure from the Vigo County Historical Society Museum is a portfolio of designs by Terre Haute architect James Merrill Sherman (1861-1912?), published in 1904. Sherman was born and raised in Boston and came to Terre Haute as a young man in 1882. His father came to town to teach at Rose Polytechnic after working in various industries and factories on the east coast. Young James worked in the shop for his father at Rose for a short while before getting a job as a draftsman at Clift and Williams Co. in Terre Haute. In 1894, he started his own architecture firm with an office in Beach Hall at 22 1/2 S. Sixth St. In 1904, when he printed his portfolio, his home was at 1504 Second Ave. He married Amelia Rankin in 1887.
Sherman’s architectural work in Terre Haute was extensive. He may be most famous for designing the home of Eugene Debs on Eighth Street, which now houses the Debs Museum. He also designed several other important places in the city. Sherman’s work was responsible for the pavilion at Collett Park and for buildings in the Wabash Avenue-East Historic District. Both of these are now on the National Register of Historic Places. Sherman’s portfolio in the museum has photographs of numerous other buildings he designed in Terre Haute as well, some are accompanied by their original architectural drawings.
In addition to the park pavilion, Sherman designed a number of residences in Farrington’s Grove and on the north side of the city. Several of the houses in the portfolio are still standing today. However, some buildings such as St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 12th and Eagle streets and a building for the Light House Mission at Second and Ohio streets are now gone.
In addition to examples of his works, Sherman’s portfolio included a list of rules to follow when building. Under the heading, “Read This,” one can find important advice like “Doors should not swing into closets or hallways,” “Winding stairs should be avoided in all buildings, if possible” and “It is poor economy to employ a man who does not know his business, at any price.”
Sherman certainly knew his business. Fully half of his portfolio contains advertisements from every imaginable local company associated with building and home furnishing, including Terre Haute department stores. Doubtless these ads were how he paid the printing costs, but the resulting photographs and drawings are a testimony to his lasting legacy in Terre Haute which consists of buildings scattered across the city and ranging from residences to public structures to places of business.
The Vigo County History Center is now open with social distancing and face masks encouraged.
