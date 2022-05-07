Historical Treasure: A look at Mother's Day

Editor’s note: The Vigo County History Center is honored to share the first of a selection of unpublished writing of the late Dipa Sarkar, M.D. A remarkable volunteer and asset to the Terre Haute community, Dipa passed away Oct. 29, 2020. Several pieces of her handwritten original writings were recently donated to the History Center by her daughter, Rumu Sarkar.
“Mother” probably is the sweetest sound in human vocabulary irrespective of the country or culture. Hearing this sound you feel a comfort, solace and sense of well-being. Mother’s Day history — contrary to the usual belief that it may have originated in the boardroom of Hallmark, but that is not so. Another idea that it may be an only American custom, but that is also not true. Paying tribute to mothers is very universal and history tells us that it is celebrated in many countries of the world.
Tracing back the history it shows the earliest tributes to mother’s dates back to the annual spring festival of the Greeks dedicated to Rhea, the mother of many deities and it also shows the offerings made by ancient Romans to their mother of Gods, Cybele. Christians celebrate this festival on the fourth Sunday in Lent in honor of Mary the mother of Jesus Christ.
In the United States, Mother’s Day started nearly 150 years ago, when Anna Jarvis, an Appalachian homemaker organized a day to raise awareness of poor health conditions in her community, which she believed to be best advocated by mothers. She called it “Mother’s Work Day.” What a progressive minded woman she was! Fifteen years later, Julia Ward Howe, a Boston Poet, pacifist and author of the lyrics to the “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” organized a day encouraging mothers to rally for peace.
In 1905 when Anna Jarvis died, her daughter also named Anna, carried her mother’s noble cause to memorialize all the mother’s passion for peace and not war. She also said, “I hope and pray that someday a memorial Mother’s Day will be found.” Anna began to lobby prominent businessmen like John Wannamaker and politicians including President Taft and Roosevelt to support and create a special day to honor mothers. In 1908, at her church in West Virginia she handed out her mother’s favorite flower, the white carnation, which became the emblem of Mother’s Day. Five years later the House of Representatives adopted a resolution calling officials to wear white carnations on Mother’s Day. In 1914 Woodrow Wilson signed a bill recognizing Mother’s Day as a National Holiday. Mother’s Day was declared to be the second Sunday of the month of May. Anna was very pleased with her hard work to memorialize not only her mother, but all mothers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.