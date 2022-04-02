Historical Treasure: A garment that was all the rage — aprons

Aprons can be found in paintings dating as early as the 1300’s. Those aprons were usually pictured on working men and women. The fashionable nobility didn’t wear aprons until sometime in the 1500’s. Those aprons were very ornate and were made to enhance a beautiful dress. Down through the centuries, with the exception of the lavish aprons designed for the nobility, aprons were made to protect the few pieces of clothing a person owned.
Our Historical Treasure for this week is one of the aprons in our Museum’s collection. This apron dates between 1895 and 1900, and was made and worn by Mrs. John (Sarah Ellen McNabb) Viehe. The material is natural linen and includes drawn work decoration close to the bottom. In 1982, Lucille Viehe Failing donated this apron and many other pieces of clothing that belonged to Sarah.
At this point in history, women tried to make their waistline as tiny as possible. Sarah was no exception. Her waistband on the apron measures only 29 inches and includes the ties. The apron’s length is 36 inches and would have covered most of her skirt.
By the 1950’s, half aprons were all the rage and made out of a less serviceable material. Dainty fabrics such as organdy, lace, and satin, even silk became the material of choice. I spill stuff when I don’t wear an apron and because of that, I have started collecting unusual styles. All of them have a bib because of my ability to spill all down my front. My favorite one has rows of small pockets, small enough to hold an egg. I guess that is why it is called an egg gathering apron.
In my imagination, this would have been the kind of apron that Grandmother in the following poem would have worn. The poem is titled, “Grandmother’s Apron,” and the author is unknown. It tells of all the ways grandmother used her apron.
“…She used it for a pot holder, for drying tears or a damp brow, for cleaning out dirty ears and dirty faces. She would use her apron to gather eggs, wood for the stove, the apples that had fallen from the tree and for vegetables from the garden. Grandmother’s apron was used for sign language as she stood on the porch waving it to tell those in the field that supper was ready. She would pull it up and around her arms when she was cold or she could hide a shy child behind it. When she saw unexpected company drive up the road, she would snatch that apron off and quickly dust the furniture with it before putting on a clean one to greet her guests.”
The author ends stating that there might have been germs on the apron but the only thing she caught from Grandmother’s Apron was love.
I guess that says it all.
