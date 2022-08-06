Historical Treasure: A fading image of Terre Haute history

Every day at the History Center there is something new to discover. After 100 years of collecting, preserving and presenting Vigo County history, there are countless treasures and stories to be found within the walls of the museum. Stories big and small make up the collective history of our community, and ourselves. The history in seemingly ordinary lives of everyday people is just as extraordinary as those grand and epic tales we celebrate in the Wabash Valley. So often in researching our local history I find the two are equivalently woven.
I’ve heard it said, “A picture is worth a thousand words” and if what they say is true this week’s Historical Treasure might closer resemble a crossword puzzle. The 1883 ambrotype photograph was uncovered during a reorganization of the framed art collection in storage at the History Center. The sadly deteriorating image of Terre Haute’s Hook School teachers was a startling discovery, but also presented a challenge.
As museum curator, I badly wanted to do whatever necessary to save this important piece of our educational heritage. I reached out to a conservator friend for advice. Shawn Rogers is currently the director of Mendenhall Homeplace of Historic Jamestown Society (Jamestown, NC) and a trustee of the North Carolina Friends Historical Society (state Quaker historical society), and also a former volunteer of the Vigo County Historical Society. Shawn agreed to transport the Hook School teacher’s photo to a trusted conservationist in North Carolina.
The HF Group ECS Conservation is now working to separate the layers of glass, gently clean the image side, remove the lacquer from the cover glass, then reassemble and reseal the photograph. The complex process will not restore the missing elements of the image, but it will prevent further loss. This process will allow us to continue to tell the story of Terre Haute’s first educators.
The James Hook School was located at Fourth and Mulberry streets. At the time of its construction in 1857, it was known as the First District School. It was indeed the city’s first educational landmark. Thanks to the efforts of school board president, Horace Blinn and James Hook — a strong advocate for public schools, the plan was made in March to build and open the school later that same year.
Donations to support the cost of conservation projects like this one are always welcome at the History Center. Anyone interested in helping support this project can contact the Vigo County History Center at 929 Wabash Ave. Terre Haute, IN 47807, or the curator at 812-235-9717 ex. 3.
