Throughout life, we have all looked up to one person or another. This could be our parents, celebrities like Dolly Parton or George Clooney, or even our teachers and principals. All of these people we chose to look up to because they inspire something within us. Whether it be the way they individually treat us or use their talent to entertain, they can inspire us to achieve our full potential through whatever we are passionate about. This week’s Historical Treasure reminds of one lady who’s influence inspired and continues to do so in the lives of many throughout her life.
This was the essence of Ms. Grace Devaney, an educator in Vigo County. In her youth, she achieved degrees from Indiana State Normal School, Purdue and Columbia University. After becoming an educator, she began her teaching in a one-room school in Fayette Township. During her time there, she taught all eight grades, made sure that the fire in the pot-bellied stove was always built and was the acting custodian. She was also heavily involved in the Terre Haute community. She served on the board of directors for the United Way, along with supporting her local church and YWCA. Devaney was also a big supporter of mental health treatment and aided in the work to secure legislation that would make sure mental patients weren’t jailed before being committed to an institution. In addition to all of this, Devaney became a sponsor of the class of 1943, which was the first class of graduates to enter WWII. She made sure to write letters to all of her students serving during that time. Devaney eventually moved on to teach English at Woodrow Wilson Junior High and Laboratory School, along with serving as dean of the girls. Overall, she spent most of her career teaching at Garfield High School where she served as the dean of girls, assistant principal and eventually principal.
Items in the museum collection include the Miss Indiana Basketball sash and crown of Grace Devaney along with a framed photo of her proudly wearing them. These were bestowed on her in April 1963 by students of Garfield High School.
While her work teaching generations of children is incredibly important, she also is credited with introducing the area of guidance counseling in education and opening doors for future female school administrators since she was the first female principal in Indiana history. Devaney passed away in November 1981 at the age of 84 and left behind an inspiration of believing in every person she met. To see more about Devaney and other prominent educators from Vigo County, visit the Museum Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
