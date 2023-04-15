Recently added to the Vigo County History Center collections were belongings of Warren Franklin Bandy (1921-2006). He served in the Navy during WWII from 1942 to 1946, on two LSTs and the USS Vincennes, serving 29 months at sea in the South Pacific. Amongst his belongings was an “Ancient Order of the Deep” — also known as AOD — certificate which Bandy received while on the USS Vincennes. The colorful designs and “signatures” of “Davy Jones” and “Neptunus Rex” caught my attention and prompted further research.
The AOD is an equator crossing ritual which has been performed for over 400 years. It is a symbolic death and rebirth of polliwogs (those who have not crossed the equator) into shellbacks (seafarers who have crossed the equator).
Scholars have debated the ritual’s origins, but most agree it originated as a rite of passage from landlubber to seafarer and/or as a way of peacemaking with the forces of nature when entering a new territory. In the past, natural forces were often believed to be supernatural occurrences or monsters. For example, Odysseus threw members of his crew overboard to pacify sea monsters. It is possible the monsters in The Odyssey even marked borders between bodies of water where most natural turbulence occurs.
The earliest reference to an equator crossing ritual is from the French vessel Parmentier’s equator crossing in 1529. This ritual was mainly religious as they said a prayer, ate fish and tossed coins overboard. By the end of the sixteenth century, the equator crossing ritual had gained most of its modern attributes. There is little difference between the ritual then and it in the 20th century. The ritual performed in the mid to late 20th century involved the ship’s captain playing King Neptune and senior officers playing Davy Jones, Aphrodite and other parts in the court. The rest of the shellbacks were the “police force.” Amongst the polliwogs, men of all ranks worked together as equals.
The ritual starts the day before the equator crossing, called “Polliwog Day” where polliwogs rebel and cause mischief on the ship. The captain then announces the polliwogs will face punishment when King Neptune and his court arrive the next morning to initiate them into the “Order of Neptune.” All crew members play a part in the initiation, even dressing up in costumes. The punishments the polliwogs endured involved being lashed with a wet fire hose, doused with water buckets, and even consuming revolting mixtures of “food.” After the polliwogs went through initiation, a special dinner was prepared for them as new shellbacks, and they received a certificate of initiation into the AOD.
While the ritual seems like “horseplay,” it helps resolve certain paradoxes in shipboard life. For example, polliwog officers have authority over shellback enlisted men which can cause tension, but during the ritual it is switched. Therefore, the ritual is functional in that it provides a way suppressed aggression could be expressed in a publicly appropriate conduct.
