The Annual Membership Meeting of the Vigo County Historical Society will be held on Jan. 8, at 5:30 p.m. in the new Museum at 929 Wabash Ave. Current members are invited to attend a presentation in the auditorium on the third floor. Memberships will be available for purchase at the door.
Effective with the opening of the new Museum in the History Center in 2019, membership levels have changed. Membership to the Vigo County Historical Society supports the programming, exhibits and collection care of Vigo County history. As keepers of the county’s history, the organization relies on membership support to continue with these activities. Renewable annually, membership has benefits including:
• Unlimited admission to the Museum for one year
• Subscription to the quarterly newsletter “Leaves of Thyme” as well as email updates about Museum events and programs
• Invitation and free admission to specified Museum events and programs
• Life membership includes free admission to the Museum for one adult for life and places your name on a bronze tablet displayed at the Museum.
For more information on memberships, visit https://www.vchsmuseum.org/become-a-member.
