The Historic Mansfield Roller Mill will be open for tours during Mansfield’s annual Cornbread Festival scheduled 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 11 and 12.
Other festival activities at the Parke County village include a meal of beans and cornbread, available for purchase at the Mansfield Bar and Grill.
Mansfield Roller Mill, at 6089 South Mill Road, still operates much like it did during the 1880s and shows visitors how flour and cornmeal were processed from wheat and corn. It is managed by Raccoon State Recreation Area.
Visit on.IN.gov.raccoonsra for more information.
