A new residential therapeutic care facility for young boys recently opened in Greene County.
HEbron Home for Boys — a state-licensed facility in Lyons — will accept residents ages 10 to 14 for long-term and emergency placement.
The facility is a ministry of Open Arms Family and Educational Services, commonly known as Open Arms Christian Ministries. For 35 years, Open Arms has been committed to serving neglected, abused and struggling youth by providing homes and education to those who need hope in a desperate time in their lives. HEbron is a biblical term that means “The Binding Friendship Place – a Place or Refuge.”
The HEbron Home will work through an individualized program based off the transcontinental stages of change model. The program will assess a boy’s readiness to make the necessary changes in their lives for a more positive outcome. Staff will work closely with the residents helping them to learn essential life and social skills. A therapist will provide family, individual and group therapy.
The new facility is located in the former Lyons Health and Living Center building at 2417 S. County Road 800 West. Since it was acquired as a donation in November 2018, the 19,843-square-foot facility has undergone a major renovation resulting in 24 residential rooms, a recreational/lounge room, a fitness center, a modern cafeteria, a chapel and ministry administrative offices for its two group homes, foster care agency and adult education/vocational education school. Themed rooms are sponsored by area churches, organizations and individuals through an Adopt-A-Room program. The building also houses the administrative and the foster care program offices for Open Arms.
HEbron Home will accept residents assigned through Indiana juvenile courts, the Indiana Department of Child Services, and private placements. Contact Open Arms program director Marcie Dierdorf at 812-659-2001, ext. 720, or HEbron Home residential case manager Jerry Mathis at 812-659-2001, ext. 724, for more information about placements. Visit openarmschristian.com to take a virtual tour of the facility.
