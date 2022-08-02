Horizon Health will sponsor its eighth annual “Back to School Bang” on Aug. 6. This interactive health and wellness expo will take place from 9 a.m. to noon in the Paris Clinic.
The free event will feature interactive displays and health information from more than 10 local organizations, plus multiple departments of Horizon Health.
For the first time, there will be multiple trucks for a “Touch a Truck” event. This allows participants to climb in, hop on and honk the horns big trucks and other vehicles. A fire truck, police car, cement truck, snow plow, bulldozer and more will be available for children to explore.
Optional school/sports physicals and immunizations will be available for those who make an appointment. Children entering kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades will need a school physical. Sports physicals are required yearly for all athletes. To schedule, call 217-465-8411. Participants should bring their insurance card, immunization records and appropriate school forms.
To help fulfill the requirements for school, the Lions Club will provide free eye exams.
The Edgar County Public Health Department will offer a free drive-through car seat safety check by a certified technician. Free and reduced-cost car seats will be available.
Other attractions will include games, giveaways, a free photo booth, face painting and a bounce house. The first 500 school-aged children who participate in the event will receive free school supplies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.