'Hats Off to Broadway' to support Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra

The Terre Haute Symphony League will present a virtual fundraising event, "Hats Off to Broadway," at 7:30 p.m. June 11. The event will feature Terre Haute native and Terre Haute North Vigo High School grad Caroline Goodwin (soprano) and Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra principal keyboard Timothy Stephenson (piano) for an evening of Broadway hits from musicals such as "West Side Story," "The Phantom of the Opera," "Oklahoma!," "Guys and Dolls," "My Fair Lady," "Sweeney Todd," "The Music Man" and more.
The event will include a streamed concert (approximately 60 minutes) and a silent auction featuring a chance to win two unique THSO experiences during the 2021-2022 season. The auction will be open June 6 through 13 and includes donations from Edibles Catering, the Terre Haute Country Club, Stables Steakhouse and more.
Goodwin is a soprano pursuing a master's of music in voice under the tutelage of Brian Horne at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music in Bloomington. Goodwin first began performing in musicals at Terre Haute North. She has most recently appeared on the proscenium stage in the chorus of IU Opera Theatre’s "Xerxes." Other past roles (with various organizations) include Liesl in "The Sound of Music," Mrs. Mayor in "Seussical the Musical" and Lou Ann in "Hairspray." Her other opera chorus experiences include Bernstein’s "Mass" with IU Opera Theatre and "The Jungle" with New Voices Opera.
A multi-faceted artist, Stephenson has performed widely in the United States as both a soloist and chamber musician. He has worked with renowned conductors such as Timothy Muffet and Thomas Wilkins. An avid collaborator, Stephenson’s violin-piano duo made its Carnegie Hall debut in 2017 with a showcase recital of modern duo works. A dedicated music educator, he holds faculty positions at IU’s Jacobs Academy and San Jose’s Pacific Piano School.
Tickets can be purchased for $15 at www.thso.org. Patrons must purchase a ticket to view the concert and bid on items in the silent auction. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for $100, $250, $500 and $1000. Contact info@thso.org or call 812-242-8476 for more information.
The event will be presented at www.betterunite.com/thso-hatsofftobroadway.
Proceeds from the event will support the Terre Haute Symphony during their upcoming 2021-2022 season as they return to the Tilson Auditorium stage.
Want to join the League?
The Symphony League is a group of volunteers who help promote the interest and presentation of the THSO. The League also helps promote concerts and activities and encourages music education and appreciation among youth and adults. Interested in joining? Visit thso.org and select Symphony League under support.
