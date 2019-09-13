Hamilton Center Inc. in Terre Haute has been awarded the School Based Systems of Care grant by the Department of Mental Health and Addictions. The grant provides $7,672 to strengthen the relationship between the SOC, the community, and local schools. Funds will be used to purchase marketing items specific to Vigo County’s Systems of Care and create a Systems of Care website open to the public, giving children and families additional access to available resources.
At the Aug. 20 Systems of Care meeting in Sarah Scott Middle School, community members, specifically those involved in the “system of care,” were invited to attend and share their thoughts and experiences. This communication promotes cultural competency and affords the members of the SOC an opportunity to assess the system for gaps in services.
The next meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Valley Health Professionals, 1530 N. Seventh St. in Terre Haute.
For more details on the monthly meetings like Vigo County System of Care on Facebook or call Hamilton Center, 812-231-8194.
