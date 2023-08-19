Maple Center will offer a Gut Health Workshop from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 12.
Registered dietitian, Chloee Hurst, RDN, LD will lead a workshop focused on what gut health is, why it is important and what research says can help improve it. The class will include samples of gut health promoting foods and an informational presentation.
The workshop will be held in the Larry P. Fleschner Memorial Classroom at The Maple Center located at 70 W. Honey Creek Parkway. Cost is $20 for a one-day workshop. Scholarships are available, through private donors, for those in need of financial assistance. Scholarship forms may be obtained at the center.
Register at www.maplecenter.org or by calling 812-234-8733.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.