The Ouabache Land Conservancy is holding a free tallgrass prairie hike of the Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve, west of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College from 9 to 10:30 a.m. July 16.
Phil Cox, Purdue University Extension Educator, and Jim Nardi, University of Illinois Research Entomologist, will lead hikers on the Julius Trail around the 4-acre tallgrass prairie identifying the flora, pollinators and other insects of the prairie along the way. Ten species of grasses and sedges, including Big and Little Bluestem, Indian Grass and Prairie Dropseed and 38 species of native forbs including Wild Quinine, Dense Blazing Star, Mountain Mint, Wild Senna, Compass Plant, and Rattlesnake Master were drilled into this former soybean field in June 2009. We will look at the effects of last year’s prescribed burn that was completed by Purdue Extension and the IDNR last fall. In addition, Cox will discuss recommended Indiana-native plants for attracting pollinators.
The preserve is located at 1121 W. Concannon Ave., West Terre Haute. To get to the Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve, take Highway 150 to St. Mary’s Ave and turn west, drive past the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College main entrance, continue west and turn left on Bloomtown Road, go under the railroad and turn right on Concannon Ave. and just past the bridge is the roadside entrance (on the right) to the Preserve. No reservations are required for this free family-friendly hike.
For more information, visit www.ouabachelandconservancy.org, follow OLC on Facebook, or email ouabachelandconservancy@gmail.com.
