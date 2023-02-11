The Wabash Valley Audubon Society will host George and Laura Bakken as they present, “Surrounding the Amazon: Guyana and the Pantanel” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Dobbs Memorial Park Nature Center, 5170 East Poplar St., Terre Haute.
The Bakken’s joined Naturalist Journeys tours to Guyana and Brazil in 2022. From machete-aided hikes in Guyana to a houseboat in the Pantanal to Grand Canyon-like scenery in the Chapada region, they’ll share pictures of their adventures with jaguars, giant (and small) anteaters, monkeys, capybaras, giant otters and many colorful birds.
All members and non-members are invited to this free program. The Wabash Valley Audubon Society serves Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties. To learn more about the Wabash Valley Audubon Society, like their Facebook page or visit their website at www.wabashvalleyaudubonsociety.org.
