• American LaFrance Auxiliary September meeting/installation of 2019-2020 officers will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Kriestenstein American Legion Post 104, 2690 Fort Harrison Road. Books for the Rada cutlery fundraiser will be distributed. For membership details contact Georgene Dilg at 812-239-3107.
• Wabash Activity Center members’ Relaxing Coloring will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the center at 300 S. Fifth St.
• Symphony League of Terre Haute will meet at 4 p.m. Monday at the Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets. The league supports and promotes the Terre Haute Symphony with fundraisers and presentations. All are welcome.
• Wabash Activity Center Book Group will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the center at 300 S. Fifth St., $1 per person.
• Crossroads of America Exchange Club meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.
• Terre Haute Lodge #19 F&AM will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Terre Haute Masonic Temple, 224 N. Eighth St.
• Indiana Filmmakers Network, Terre Haute Chapter, will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets. The network brings together all aspects of film, theater, media and the arts. Gatherings are open to writers, directors, actors, models, artists, photographers, musicians, make-up and hair, design, fashion and production staff.
• Wabash Valley Scottish Society meets 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the lower level of the Vigo County Public Library at Seventh and Poplar streets. Membership dues are $20 annually. The group meets to share Scottish heritage, traditions and interests. The main goal of the society is to provide both cultural and academic scholarships to those who are interested in furthering the Scottish studies, such as highland dancing or learning to play the bagpipes.
• Moms in Prayer International, a nondenominational organization, meets Tuesday morning for an hour of prayer for children, area schools and their staff and administrations. For details or to start a group at a school, call 812-696-2468.
• Woman’s Department Club activities: Junior Department meeting and social time will be 2 p.m. Sept. 8 in the clubhouse at 507 S. Sixth St. Staci Skelton will present a program. Member information sheet and code of conduct are due.
• Terre Haute Adult Chess Club will meet from 6:45 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; $2 per person.
• Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Thursday in the MCL Cafeteria at The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard.
• Terre Haute SPEBSQSA, Banks of the Wabash Chorus, will rehearse from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Maple Avenue United Methodist Church at 1203 Maple Ave. The chapter is open to all male singers. There are no age restrictions.
• Vigo County Vocal Chords will rehearse from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church at 3092 E. Davis Drive. The chorus is open to all women who love to sing.
• Terre Haute Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesday in the Meadows Banquet Center, The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard. Terre Haute South Rotary Club meets at 7 a.m. Thursday in Holiday Inn, 3300 S. U.S. 41.
• Breakfast Optimist Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the MCL Cafeteria, The Meadows shopping Center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard. Noon Optimists will meet at noon Thursday in Pizza City at 992 Walnut St. Clinton Breakfast Optimist Club meets at 7 a.m. Thursday in the Iron Skillet at 359 Fulton St. in Clinton.
• Newcomers Club special interest groups: Any adult woman in the Wabash Valley may become a member upon payment of dues and attendance at one regular meeting or at an interest group. For more information, contact membership chair Jackie Hoffman at 812-466-1512 or president Kirstin Licari at 319-610-4176.
• Wabash Activity Center members’ bingo will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at 300 S. Fifth St.
