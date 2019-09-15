Editor’s note: Send news of social, fraternal and philanthropic organizations to Groups and Gatherings, Tribune-Star, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808; community@tribstar.com (email); or 812-231-4321 (fax). Areas covered include Vigo and Clay counties and Clark County, Ill., only. List time, date, address and nature of open event or meeting. Also submit a contact name and phone number. Items must be received 10 days before publication.
• Terre Haute After 5 will have an event at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Red Barn at Sycamore Farm, 5001 Poplar St. This month will feature singer-songwriter Treena Wicoff, presenting “Picture Perfect.” For reservations, call Linda Huxford at 812-243-5042 or email cwcafterfive@gmail.com. Cost is $20.
• Wabash Valley Sewing Connection will meet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday in the Girl Scout Service Center, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets. Cost for non-members is $25. Lunch is included. Claudia Lash of Presto Avenue Designs will give an all-day quilting presentation and trunk show.
• Christian Women’s Connection of Terre Haute will host a Picture Perfect luncheon at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the MCL meeting room at The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard. Treena Wicoff will speak and provide music. For reservations, call Julie Poloney at 812-234-7388 or Sherri Church at 812-249-3084.
• Wabash Valley Bee Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the White Violet Center, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
• Crossroads of America Exchange Club meets at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.
• Alliance of the Swope Art Museum will meet at 11 a.m. Friday for coffee at 25 S. Seventh St., with a brief business meeting at 11:30 a.m. At noon, a featured speaker will talk about an art-related topic. Brown baggers are welcome. Note: The Alliance of the Swope is a place to learn about, enjoy and support the visual arts and the museum. All events are free.
• Terre Haute Hungarian Lodge will meet at 3 p.m. today in the Hungarian Hall at 2049 N. 22nd St.
• Moms in Prayer International, a nondenominational organization, meets Tuesday morning for an hour of prayer for children, area schools and their staff and administrations. For details or to start a group at a school, call 812-696-2468.
• Terre Haute Adult Chess Club will meet from 6:45 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; $2 per person.
• Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Thursday in the MCL Cafeteria at The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard.
• Terre Haute SPEBSQSA, Banks of the Wabash Chorus, will rehearse from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Maple Avenue United Methodist Church at 1203 Maple Ave. The chapter is open to all male singers with no age restrictions.
• Vigo County Vocal Chords will rehearse from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church at 3092 E. Davis Drive. The chorus is open to all women.
• Terre Haute Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesday in the Meadows Banquet Center, The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard. Terre Haute South Rotary Club meets at 7 a.m. Thursday in Holiday Inn, 3300 S. U.S. 41.
• Breakfast Optimist Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the MCL Cafeteria, The Meadows shopping Center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard. Noon Optimists will meet at noon Thursday in Pizza City at 992 Walnut St. Clinton Breakfast Optimist Club meets at 7 a.m. Thursday in the Iron Skillet at 359 Fulton St. in Clinton.
• Newcomers Club special interest groups: Any adult woman in the Wabash Valley may become a member upon payment of dues and attendance at one regular meeting or at an interest group. For more information, contact membership chair Jackie Hoffman at 812-466-1512 or president Kirstin Licari at 319-610-4176.
• Wabash Activity Center members’ bingo is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at 300 S. Fifth St.
