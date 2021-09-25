• Nomad Yarn Shop Virtual Crafting Club will meet from 7 to 7:40 p.m. Tuesday online. All can work on their craft of choice and chat about what they are making. Details: Visit nomadyarnshop.com.
• Free writing group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health, 1801 N. Sixth St. The group offers feedback on writing and a safe place to write and share ideas. Details: Call 812-234-8733 or visit themaplecenter.org.
• Newcomers Club special interest groups: Any adult woman in the Wabash Valley can become a member upon payment of dues and attendance at one regular meeting or at an interest group. Details: Call president Katie Canfield at 812-243-0784 or membership chair Lisa Telle at 812-243-1637.
Editor’s note: Send news of social, fraternal and philanthropic organizations to Groups and Gatherings, Tribune-Star, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808; community@tribstar.com (email); or 812-231-4321 (fax). Open events, meetings in Vigo and Clay counties and Clark County, Ill., only. Submit 10 days before publication date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.