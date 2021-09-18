Editor’s note: Send news of social, fraternal and philanthropic organizations to Groups and Gatherings, Tribune-Star, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808; community@tribstar.com (email); or 812-231-4321 (fax). Areas covered include Vigo and Clay counties and Clark County, Ill., only. List time, date, address and nature of open event or meeting. Also submit a contact name and phone number. Items must be received 10 days before publication.
• Woman’s Department Club’s Afternoon Social will begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 26 in the WDC clubhouse at 507 S. Sixth St. The group will honor its newest members. Music by the Farrington Grove Singers. Golden Apple recipient and Terre Haute South Vigo High School teacher Peggy Grabowski will present “The Power of Words.” Registration is required with Diane Moore at 812-234-3448 or Millie Vaughn at 812-238-1706. Refreshments will be provided.
• Wabash Valley Sewing Connection will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Monday in the Girl Scout Service Center, 1100 Girl Scout Lane, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets. Georgia Linderman will give a history and a demonstration on making a log cabin quilt. Take a sack lunch and sewing machine and/or rotary cutter, scissors and a cutting mat. For details, call Kathy Todd at 812-466-1522.
• Nomad Yarn Shop Virtual Crafting Club will meet from 7 to 7:40 p.m. Tuesday online. All can work on their craft of choice and chat about what they are making. Visit nomadyarnshop.com.
• Newcomers Club: Any adult woman in the Wabash Valley can become a member upon payment of dues and attendance at one regular meeting or at an interest group. Contact president Katie Canfield at 812-243-0784 or membership chair Lisa Telle at 812-243-1637.
• Free writing group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health, 1801 N. Sixth St. The group offers feedback on writing and a safe place to write and share ideas. For details, call 812-234-8733 or visit themaplecenter.org.
