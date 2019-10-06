Editor’s note: Send news of social, fraternal and philanthropic organizations to Groups and Gatherings, Tribune-Star, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808; community@tribstar.com (email); or 812-231-4321 (fax). Areas covered include Vigo and Clay counties and Clark County, Ill., only. List time, date, address and nature of open event or meeting. Also submit a contact name and phone number. Items must be received 10 days before publication.
• Zorah’s Honored Ladies will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Logan’s Rib-eye, 100 S. Fruitridge Ave.
• Beta Sigma Phi: Alpha Omega Master chapter will meet at 2 p.m. Monday in the ONI Risk Management office building, Ninth Street and Wabash Avenue. Nancy Jarrett will present the program, “History of the Dream Catcher: Ojibwa or Lakota Origins.” A collection will be taken up to help with the service project.
• Vigo County Extension Homemakers: Prairie Creek Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in MCL Cafeteria, The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard. There will be a walk at 9 a.m. through the Senior Expo.
• Fort Harrison chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Meeting Room C in the lower level of the Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets.
• Woman’s Department Club: Junior Department meeting and bowling bash will begin at 11 a.m. today in Vigo Bowl, 210 S. 9½ St. Senior bios are due. Recruiting event and fundraiser will be Friday in the clubhouse at 507 S. Sixth St. Garden and Nature Study Department will have a noon reservation luncheon Friday in the clubhouse at 507 S. Sixth St. with a presentation on the Holiday Hill Christmas Tree Farm by owner Doug Miller.
• Terre Haute Hungarian Lodge will meet at 3 p.m. today in Hungarian Hall, 22nd and Linden streets.
• Symphony League of Terre Haute will meet at 4 p.m. Monday in the Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets. The league supports and promotes the Terre Haute Symphony with fundraisers and presentations. All are welcome.
• Wabash Activity Center Lunch Bunch will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. For location, call the center at 812-232-3245.
• Time Travelers Club, a social club for those interested in history, will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodlawn Cemetery. The group will tour the city’s oldest surviving city cemetery. Meetings are sponsored by the Vigo County Historical Society.
• Terre Haute Swinging Mates Square Dance Club will meet from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday in the Girl Scouts Service Center in Fairbanks Park.
• Moms in Prayer International, a nondenominational organization, meets Tuesday morning for an hour of prayer for children, area schools and their staff and administrations. For details or to start a group at a school, call 812-696-2468.
• Terre Haute Adult Chess Club will meet from 6:45 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; $2 per person.
• Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Thursday in the MCL Cafeteria at The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard.
• Terre Haute SPEBSQSA, Banks of the Wabash Chorus, will rehearse from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Maple Avenue United Methodist Church at 1203 Maple Ave. The chapter is open to all male singers with no age restrictions.
• Vigo County Vocal Chords will rehearse from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church at 3092 E. Davis Drive. The chorus is open to all women.
• Terre Haute Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesday in the Meadows Banquet Center, The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard. Terre Haute South Rotary Club meets at 7 a.m. Thursday in Holiday Inn, 3300 S. U.S. 41.
• Breakfast Optimist Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the MCL Cafeteria, The Meadows shopping Center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard. Noon Optimists will meet at noon Thursday in Pizza City at 992 Walnut St. Clinton Breakfast Optimist Club meets at 7 a.m. Thursday in the Iron Skillet at 359 Fulton St. in Clinton.
• Newcomers Club special interest groups: Any adult woman in the Wabash Valley can become a member upon payment of dues and attendance at one regular meeting or at an interest group. For more information, contact membership chair Jackie Hoffman at 812-466-1512 or president Kirstin Licari at 319-610-4176.
• Wabash Activity Center members’ bingo is scheduled 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at 300 S. Fifth St.
