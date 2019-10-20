Editor’s note: Send news of social, fraternal and philanthropic organizations to Groups and Gatherings, Tribune-Star, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808; community@tribstar.com (email); or 812-231-4321 (fax). Areas covered include Vigo and Clay counties and Clark County, Ill., only. List time, date, address and nature of open event or meeting. Also submit a contact name and phone number. Items must be received 10 days before publication.
• Beta Sigma Phi: Alpha Omega Master chapter will have its social at 2 p.m. Monday in the ONI Risk Management office building, Ninth Street and Wabash Avenue.
• Wabash Valley Sewing Connection will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Monday in the Girl Scout Service Center, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets. Diana Whallon will demonstrate a snowman project and Sharon Reed will demonstrate flying geese quilt squares.
• Vigo County Pachyderm will meet for dinner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Pizza City at 992 Walnut St.
• Terre Haute Swinging Mates Square Dance Club will meet from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday in the Girl Scouts Service Center in Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets.
• Red Oaks Bass Club will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 in Red Oak Shop, 380 W. National Ave., West Terre Haute.
• Moms in Prayer International, a nondenominational organization, meets Tuesday morning for an hour of prayer for children, area schools and their staff and administrations. For details or to start a group at a school, call 812-696-2468.
• Woman’s Department Club activities: Arts Department will take a tour Tuesday to the Doll Lady at West Union, Ill. Lunch follows at the West Union Café. Cotillion rehearsal will be at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Country Club of Terre Haute. The cotillion will be at 6 p.m. in the Country Club of Terre Haute.
• Terre Haute Adult Chess Club will meet from 6:45 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; $2 per person.
• Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Thursday in the MCL Cafeteria at The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard.
• Terre Haute SPEBSQSA, Banks of the Wabash Chorus, will rehearse from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Maple Avenue United Methodist Church at 1203 Maple Ave. The chapter is open to all male singers with no age restrictions.
• Vigo County Vocal Chords will rehearse from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church at 3092 E. Davis Drive. The chorus is open to all women.
• Terre Haute Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesday in the Meadows Banquet Center, The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard. Terre Haute South Rotary Club meets at 7 a.m. Thursday in Holiday Inn, 3300 S. U.S. 41.
• Breakfast Optimist Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the MCL Cafeteria, The Meadows shopping Center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard. Noon Optimists will meet at noon Thursday in Pizza City at 992 Walnut St. Clinton Breakfast Optimist Club meets at 7 a.m. Thursday in the Iron Skillet at 359 Fulton St. in Clinton.
• Newcomers Club special interest groups: Any adult woman in the Wabash Valley may become a member upon payment of dues and attendance at one regular meeting or at an interest group. For more information, contact membership chair Jackie Hoffman at 812-466-1512 or president Kirstin Licari at 319-610-4176.
• Wabash Activity Center members’ bingo is scheduled 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at 300 S. Fifth St.
