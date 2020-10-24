Editor’s note: Send news of social, fraternal and philanthropic organizations to Groups and Gatherings, Tribune-Star, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808; community@tribstar.com; or fax 812-231-4321. Coverage includes Vigo and Clay counties and Clark County, Ill., only. List time, date, address and nature of open event/ meeting. Give contact name and phone number. Send news 10 days before publication.
• Nomad Yarn Shop Virtual Crafting Club meets 7 to 7:40 p.m. Tuesday online. Work on craft of choice and chat about it. For details, visit nomadyarnshop.com.
• Newcomers Club: Adult women in the Wabash Valley can become a member upon payment of dues and attendance at one regular meeting or interest group. For details, contact Debbie Long at 812-243-0784 or Sue McKinley at 812-243-1637.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.