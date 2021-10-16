• The Arts Department of the Woman’s Department Club will meet on Oct. 26 with a noon luncheon. Reservations should be made with Linda West at 812-235-3562 by Oct. 23. The program after the luncheon will feature Samantha Johnson Helms, executive director of the Terre Haute Symphony, who will speak on this year’s performances.
• Wabash Valley Sewing Connection will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Monday in the Girl Scout Service Center at 1100 Girl Scout Lane in Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets. Register for the Oct. 29 bus trip to the Bloomington quilt show with Kathleen Todd at 812-466-1522.
• Nomad Yarn Shop Virtual Crafting Club will meet from 7 to 7:40 p.m. Tuesday online. All can work on their craft of choice and chat about what they are making. Visit nomadyarnshop.com.
• Free writing group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health, 1801 N. Sixth St. The group offers feedback on writing and a safe place to write and share ideas. For details, call 812-234-8733 or visit themaplecenter.org.
• Newcomers Club special interest groups: Any adult woman in the Wabash Valley can become a member upon payment of dues and attendance at one regular meeting or at an interest group. For details, contact president Katie Canfield at 812-243-0784 or membership chair Lisa Telle at 812-243-1637.
