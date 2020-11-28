• Art and Soul Creation Guild will meet at St. Mary-of-the-Woods, hosted by the Sisters of Providence. Wednesday session 9:30 a.m. to noon in the Foley Room of the Providence Spirituality and Conference Center. Thursday session 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Havlik Center at Providence Hall. For details, visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email provctr@spsmw.org.
• Nomad Yarn Shop Virtual Crafting Club will meet from 7 to 7:40 p.m. Tuesday online. For more information, visit nomadyarnshop.com.
• Newcomers Club special interest groups. Contact president Debbie Long at 812-243-0784 or membership chair Sue McKinley at 812-243-1637.
Editor’s note: Send news of social, fraternal and philanthropic organizations to Groups and Gatherings, Tribune-Star, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808; community@tribstar.com (email); or 812-231-4321 (fax). Areas covered include Vigo and Clay counties and Clark County, Ill., only. List time, date, address and nature of open event or meeting. Also submit a contact name and phone number. Items must be received 10 days before publication.
