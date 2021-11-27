• Woman’s Department Club Christmas luncheon, “Sweet Silver Bells,” will begin at noon Dec. 11 in the Sycamore Country Club, 200 Heritage Drive. Members and guests will hear Christmas music provided by the Bell Choir from Brazil First United Methodist Church. Past presidents will be honored. Reserve by Dec. 4 with Donna Royse at 812-466-6102.
• Art and Soul Creation Guild, $30 membership plus $5 per class, 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday or 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, all skill levels, Foley Room, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; details, Events.SistersofProvidence.org, 812-535-2952 or jfrost@spsmw.org.
• Nomad Yarn Shop Virtual Crafting Club will meet from 7 to 7:40 p.m. Tuesday online. All can work on their craft of choice and chat about what they are making. For more information, visit nomadyarnshop.com.
• Free writing group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health, 1801 N. Sixth St. The group offers feedback on writing and a safe place to write and share ideas. For more information, call 812-234-8733 or visit themaplecenter.org.
• Newcomers Club special interest groups: Any adult woman in the Wabash Valley can become a member upon payment of dues and attendance at one regular meeting or at an interest group. For details, contact president Katie Canfield at 812-243-0784 or membership chair Lisa Telle at 812-243-1637.
Editor’s note: Send news of social, fraternal and philanthropic organizations to Groups and Gatherings, Tribune-Star, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808; community@tribstar.com (email); or 812-231-4321 (fax). Areas covered include Vigo and Clay counties and Clark County, Ill., only. List time, date, address and nature of open event or meeting. Also submit a contact name and phone number. Items must be received 10 days before publication.
