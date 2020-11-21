• Nomad Yarn Shop Virtual Crafting Club will meet 7 to 7:40 p.m. Tuesday online. All will work on their craft of choice and chat about it. Visit nomadyarnshop.com for details.
• Newcomers Club special interest groups: Any adult woman in the Wabash Valley can become a member upon payment of dues and attendance at one regular meeting or at an interest group. For details, contact president Debbie Long at 812-243-0784 or membership chair Sue McKinley at 812-243-1637.
Editor’s note: Send news of social, fraternal and philanthropic organizations to Groups and Gatherings, Tribune-Star, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808; community@tribstar.com (email); or 812-231-4321 (fax). Areas covered include Vigo and Clay counties and Clark County, Ill., only. List time, date, address and nature of open event or meeting. Also submit a contact name and phone number. Items must be received 10 days before publication.
