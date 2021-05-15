Editor’s note: Send news of social, fraternal and philanthropic organizations to Groups and Gatherings, Tribune-Star, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808; community@tribstar.com (email); or 812-231-4321 (fax). Areas covered include Vigo and Clay counties and Clark County, Ill., only. List time, date, address and nature of open event or meeting. Also submit a contact name and phone number. Items must be received 10 days before publication.
• Terre Haute After 5 will host their first event of 2021 at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in The Red Barn at Sycamore Farm, 5001 E. Poplar St. The feature will be presented by Terri Pollard who designs floral arrangements for Sawyers Flower Shop in Clinton. Speaker Teri Bennett will present “Answers from the Teacher’s Edition.” Beth Hughes and Denise Keegan will provide music. There will be appropriate seating for social distancing and health precautions. Cost is $25 inclusive. A meal will be prepared by The Butler’s Pantry at The Red Barn. To reserve, call Linda Huxford at 812-243-5042 or email cwafterfive@gmail.com.
• Nomad Yarn Shop Virtual Crafting Club will meet from 7 to 7:40 p.m. Tuesday online. All can work on their craft of choice and chat about what they are making. For more information, visit nomadyarnshop.com.
• Newcomers Club special interest groups: Any adult woman in the Wabash Valley can become a member upon payment of dues and attendance at one regular meeting or at an interest group. For more information, contact president Debbie Long at 812-243-0784 or membership chair Sue McKinley at 812-243-1637.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.