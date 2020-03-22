The following events are subject to cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19. Before attending an event, please call, email or visit the website listed.
• Nomad Yarn Shop Virtual Crafting Club will meet online from 7 to 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. All can work on their craft of choice and chat about what they are making. For more information, visit nomadyarnshop.com.
• Moms in Prayer International, a nondenominational organization, meets Tuesday morning for an hour of prayer for children, area schools and their staff and administrations. For details or to start a group at a school, call 812-696-2468.
• Woman’s Department Club: Arts Department will have election of Woman’s Department Club and Arts officers during a noon reservation luncheon Tuesday in the clubhouse at 507 S. Sixth St.
• Terre Haute SPEBSQSA, Banks of the Wabash Chorus, will rehearse from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Maple Avenue United Methodist Church at 1203 Maple Ave. The chapter is open to all male singers with no age restrictions.
• Vigo County Vocal Chords will rehearse from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church at 3092 E. Davis Drive. The chorus is open to all women.
• Newcomers Club special interest groups: Any adult woman in the Wabash Valley may become a member upon payment of dues and attendance at one regular meeting or at an interest group. For more information, contact membership chair Jackie Hoffman at 812-466-1512 or president Kirstin Licari at 319-610-4176.
