• Wabash Valley Sewing Connection will meet from 10 a.m. until noon Monday in First Southern Baptist Church at 1200 Davis Drive in Terre Haute. Use west side door entrance. Meetings will take place at this new location for a few months. For more information, contact president Kathleen Todd at 812-466-1522.
• Nomad Yarn Shop Virtual Crafting Club will meet from 7 to 7:40 p.m. Tuesday online. All can work on their craft of choice and chat about the project they are making. Visit nomadyarnshop.com for more details.
• Newcomers Club special interest groups: Any adult woman in the Wabash Valley can become a member upon payment of dues and attendance at one regular meeting or at an interest group. For more information, contact president Debbie Long at 812-243-0784 or membership chair Sue McKinley at 812-243-1637.
