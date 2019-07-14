• Wabash Valley Sewing Connection will meet at 10 a.m. Monday in the Girl Scout Service Center, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets. Liz Shuck will present a program on “Signs of Hope.”
• Christian Women’s Connection of Terre Haute will host a My Indiana Home luncheon at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the MCL Meeting Room at The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard. Special feature and music by Penny Archer. For reservations, call Julie Poloney at 812-234-7388 or Sherri Church at 812-249-3084.
• Wabash Valley Bee Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the White Violet Center, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
• Crossroads of America Exchange Club meets at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.
• Alliance of the Swope Art Museum will meet at 11 a.m. Friday for coffee at 25 S. Seventh St., with a brief business meeting at 11:30 a.m. At noon, a featured speaker will talk about an art-related topic. Brown baggers are welcome. All events are free.
• Moms in Prayer International, a nondenominational organization, meets Tuesday morning for an hour of prayer for children, area schools and their staff and administrations. For details or to start a group at a school, call 812-696-2468.
• Terre Haute Adult Chess Club will meet from 6:45 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; $2 per person.
• Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Thursday in the MCL Cafeteria at The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard.
• Terre Haute SPEBSQSA, Banks of the Wabash Chorus, will rehearse from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Maple Avenue United Methodist Church at 1203 Maple Ave. The chapter is open to all male singers with no age restrictions.
• Terre Haute Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesday in the Meadows Banquet Center, The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard. Terre Haute South Rotary Club meets at 7 a.m. Thursday in the Holiday Inn, 3300 S. U.S. 41.
• Breakfast Optimist Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the MCL Cafeteria, The Meadows shopping Center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard. Noon Optimists will meet at noon Thursday in Pizza City at 992 Walnut St. Clinton Breakfast Optimist Club meets at 7 a.m. Thursday in the Iron Skillet at 359 Fulton St. in Clinton.
• Newcomers Club special interest groups: Any adult woman in the Wabash Valley may become a member upon payment of dues and attendance at one regular meeting or at an interest group. For more information, contact membership chair Jackie Hoffman at 812-466-1512 or president Kirstin Licari at 319-610-4176.
• Wabash Activity Center members’ bingo is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at 300 S. Fifth St.
