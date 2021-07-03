• Art and Soul Creation Guild will meet 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, in the Foley Room at the Providence Spirituality & Conference Center, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods. All art lovers with a desire to recharge their creativity are invited to join the group, sponsored by the Sisters of Providence. The guild is open to all regardless of art expertise. Guild membership is required with an annual fee of $30 plus $5 per session. Contact Jeanne Frost at 812-535-2952 or jfrost@spsmw.org.
• Nomad Yarn Shop Virtual Crafting Club will meet from 7 to 7:40 p.m. Tuesday online to work on a craft of choice and chat about what they are making. For more information, visit nomadyarnshop.com.
• Newcomers Club special interest groups: Any adult Wabash Valley woman can become a member upon payment of dues and attendance at one regular meeting or at an interest group. For details, call president Katie Canfield at 812-243-0784 or membership chair Lisa Telle at 812-243-1637.
Editor’s note: Send news of social, fraternal and philanthropic organizations to Groups and Gatherings, Tribune-Star, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808; community@tribstar.com (email); or 812-231-4321 (fax). Areas covered include Vigo and Clay counties and Clark County, Ill., only. List time, date, address and nature of open event or meeting. Also submit a contact name and phone number. Items must be received 10 days before publication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.