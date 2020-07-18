• Terre Haute After 5 will present “Let Your Summertime Sparkle” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Red Barn at Sycamore Farm, 5001 E. Poplar St. Dinner and event will be $20 inclusive. Laura Wells will present “Fear, Facts, and the Future.” The program will feature a summer fashion style show of Premier Jewelry. Social distancing and COVID-19 precautions are in place. Masks are not required, but will be available. Contact Linda Huxford at cwafterfive@gmail.com or 812-243-5042.
• Nomad Yarn Shop Virtual Crafting Club will meet from 7 to 7:40 p.m. Tuesday online. All can work on their craft of choice and chat about their project. Visit nomadyarnshop.com for details.
• Newcomers Club: Any adult Wabash Valley woman can become a member upon payment of dues and attendance at one regular meeting or at an interest group. For more details, contact Debbie Long at 812-243-0784 or Sue McKinley at 812-243-1637.
Editor’s note: Send news of social, fraternal and philanthropic organizations to Groups and Gatherings, Tribune-Star, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808; or email community@tribstar.com; or fax to 812-231-4321.
Areas covered include Vigo and Clay counties and Clark County, Ill., only. List time, date, address and nature of open event or meeting. Also submit a contact name and phone number. Items must be received 10 days before publication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.