• Beta Sigma Phi sorority: Terre Haute city council will have a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St. Refreshments by Xi Eta Zeta chapter.
• Wabash Activity Center Lunch Bunch will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. For location information, call 812-232-3245.
• Wabash Valley Bee Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the White Violet Center, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
• Crossroads of America Exchange Club meets at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.
• Moms in Prayer International, a nondenominational organization, meets Tuesday morning for an hour of prayer for children, area schools and their staff and administrations. For details or to start a group at a school, call 812-696-2468.
• Terre Haute Adult Chess Club will meet from 6:45 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; $2 per person.
• Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Thursday in the MCL Cafeteria at The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard.
• Terre Haute SPEBSQSA, Banks of the Wabash Chorus, will rehearse from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Maple Avenue United Methodist Church at 1203 Maple Ave. The chapter is open to all male singers. There are no age restrictions.
• Vigo County Vocal Chords will rehearse from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church at 3092 E. Davis Drive. The chorus is open to all women who love to sing.
• Terre Haute Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesday in the Meadows Banquet Center, The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard. Terre Haute South Rotary Club meets at 7 a.m. Thursday in Holiday Inn, 3300 S. U.S. 41.
• Breakfast Optimist Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the MCL Cafeteria, The Meadows shopping Center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard. Noon Optimists will meet at noon Thursday in Pizza City at 992 Walnut St. Clinton Breakfast Optimist Club meets at 7 a.m. Thursday in the Iron Skillet at 359 Fulton St. in Clinton.
• Newcomers Club special interest groups: Any adult woman in the Wabash Valley may become a member upon payment of dues and attendance at one regular meeting or at an interest group. For more information, contact membership chair Jackie Hoffman at 812-466-1512 or president Kirstin Licari at 319-610-4176.
• Wabash Activity Center members’ bingo will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at 300 S. Fifth St.
