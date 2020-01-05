Editor’s note: Send news of social, fraternal and philanthropic organizations to Groups and Gatherings, Tribune-Star, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808; community@tribstar.com (email); or 812-231-4321 (fax). Areas covered include Vigo and Clay counties and Clark County, Ill., only. List time, date, address and nature of open event or meeting. Also submit a contact name and phone number. Items must be received 10 days before publication.
• Beta Sigma Phi sorority: Xi Alpha Mu chapter will have a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 985 Springhill Road.
• Vigo County Historical Society annual membership meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the new Vigo County Historical Museum at 929 Wabash Ave. Current members are invited to attend a presentation in the auditorium on the third floor. Memberships will be available for purchase at the door.
• Zorah Honored Ladies will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Logan’s Rib-Eye, 100 S. Fruitridge Ave.
• Vigo County Extension Homemakers: Prairie Creek Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. in Rick’s Smokehouse & Grill, 3102 Wabash Ave., with a meeting to follow. For details on Vigo County Extension Homemakers programs and activities, call the Purdue Extension Service, Vigo County office, at 812-462-3371.
• Woman’s Department Club: Board meeting will begin 10 a.m. Wednesday in the clubhouse at 507 S. Sixth St. Garden and Nature Study Department noon reservation luncheon will be Friday with the program “Farming Through the Years” by Marty Evans. Junior Department will have a meeting and social time at 2 p.m. in the clubhouse. The program will be an etiquette dinner.
• Symphony League of Terre Haute will meet at 4 p.m. Monday in the Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets. The league supports and promotes the Terre Haute Symphony with fundraisers and presentations. All are welcome.
• Wabash Activity Center Book Group will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the center at 300 S. Fifth St.; $1 per person.
• Crossroads of America Exchange Club meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.
• Terre Haute Lodge 19 F&AM will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Terre Haute Masonic Temple, 224 N. Eighth St.
• Wabash Activity Center Lunch Bunch will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
• Terre Haute Swinging Mates Square Dance Club will meet from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday in the Girl Scouts Service Center in Fairbanks Park.
• Moms in Prayer International, a nondenominational organization, meets Tuesday morning for an hour of prayer for children, area schools and their staff and administrations. For details or to start a group at a school, call 812-696-2468.
• Terre Haute Adult Chess Club will meet from 6:45 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; $2 per person.
• Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Thursday in the MCL Cafeteria at The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard.
• Terre Haute SPEBSQSA, Banks of the Wabash Chorus, will rehearse from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Maple Avenue United Methodist Church at 1203 Maple Ave. The chapter is open to all male singers with no age restrictions.
• Vigo County Vocal Chords will rehearse from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church at 3092 E. Davis Drive. The chorus is open to all women.
• Terre Haute Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesday in the Meadows Banquet Center, The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard. Terre Haute South Rotary Club meets at 7 a.m. Thursday in Holiday Inn, 3300 S. U.S. 41.
• Breakfast Optimist Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the MCL Cafeteria, The Meadows shopping Center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard. Noon Optimists will meet at noon Thursday in Pizza City at 992 Walnut St. Clinton Breakfast Optimist Club meets at 7 a.m. Thursday in the Iron Skillet at 359 Fulton St. in Clinton.
• Newcomers Club special interest groups: Any adult woman in the Wabash Valley may become a member upon payment of dues and attendance at one regular meeting or at an interest group. For more information, contact membership chair Jackie Hoffman at 812-466-1512 or president Kirstin Licari at 319-610-4176.
• Wabash Activity Center members’ bingo is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at 300 S. Fifth St.
