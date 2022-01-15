Editor’s note: Send news of social, fraternal and philanthropic organizations to Groups and Gatherings, Tribune-Star, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808; community@tribstar.com (email); or 812-231-4321 (fax). Areas covered include Vigo and Clay counties and Clark County, Ill., only. List time, date, address and nature of open event or meeting. Also submit a contact name and phone number. Items must be received 10 days before publication.
• Wabash Valley Sewing Connection will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Monday in the Girl Scout Service Center, 1100 Girl Scout Lane, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets. For more information, call Kathleen Todd at 812-466-1522.
• Nomad Yarn Shop Virtual Crafting Club will meet from 7 to 7:40 p.m. Tuesday online. All can work on their craft of choice and chat about what they are making. For more information, visit nomadyarnshop.com.
• Wabash Activity Center Lunch Bunch meets at noon Wednesday. For details, call 812-232-3245.
• Free writing group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health, 1801 N. Sixth St. The group offers feedback on writing and a safe place to write and share ideas. For more information, call 812-234-8733 or visit themaplecenter.org.
• Newcomers Club special interest groups: Any adult woman in the Wabash Valley may become a member upon payment of dues and attendance at one regular meeting or at an interest group. For more information, contact president Katie Canfield at 812-243-0784 or membership chair Lisa Telle at 812-243-1637.
