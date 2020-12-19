Violet E. Gallington, 100, of Dennison, IL, passed away 5:20 PM Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2020 in Paris Nursing and Rehab at Paris, IL. She was born Nov. 6, 1920 at Terre Haute, IN. She married Donald A. Gallington on Jan. 31, 1940 and he preceded her in death on June 6, 2012. Besides her husband,…