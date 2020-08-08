• Beta Sigma Phi sorority: Terre Haute city council will have its annual picnic at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Sacred Heart Family Center, 2322 N. 13½ St.
• Nomad Yarn Shop Virtual Crafting Club will meet from 7 to 7:40 p.m. Tuesday online. All can work on their craft of choice and chat about what they are making. For more information, visit nomadyarnshop.com.
• Newcomers Club special interest groups: Any adult woman in the Wabash Valley may become a member upon payment of dues and attendance at one regular meeting or at an interest group. For more information, call 812-243-0784 or 812-243-1637.
